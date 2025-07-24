Giant leap of faith for Gazelles

The Uganda Gazelles landed in Abidjan on Thursday following a training camp that was held in Alexandria, Egypt.

With three trial games played and weeks of serious preparations, Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges are ready for serious business in the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket.

They start their campaign against Guinea, and will be looking to get off to a good start in Pool C, which also has record champions Senegal.

“The team is stronger, especially from the guards’ perspective,” forward Claire Lamunu said ahead of the action.

Uganda finished seventh in the tournament that was held in Kigali, Rwanda, two years ago, with players like Jannon Otto and Lydia Babirye putting up commendable performances.

The duo is not part of the continental showpiece this time round but there has been significant progress since then, with the Gazelles onboarding Paige Robinson, who helped the team win the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers in February.

“At this level, everyone wants to win so, the intangibles like communication, hustling and fighting are things that will be key,” Lamunu, the most experienced player on the team, revealed.

Otto, Maria Najjuma, Priscilla Abby, Brenda Ekone, Ritah Imanishimwe and Flavia Oketcho are some of the names that have exited the Gazelles group since the last Afrobasket but Uganda is not short of options.

Shakirah Nanvubya has come of age while Evelyne Nakiyingi will also expect to be more involved in the rotation in the point guard position.

Perus Nyamwenge and Tracy Namugosa have also got their chance on the team and will look to make some noise as they debut at Afrobasket.





Success

Jane Asinde has already registered success in her early days as the Gazelles captain, delivering the Zone V title in February and being named MVP of the competition that was held in Egypt.

Her injury in the quarterfinal clash with Rwanda two years ago cost the team a place in the semifinals and this event will provide the perfect platform for the forward to make amends.

The Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers MVP averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in qualifying, and will be heavily relied upon again given the absence of 2023 AfroBasket top scorer Otto.

And in Robinson, Melissa Akullu, Jamila Nansikombi and Hope Akello, Asinde has enough help as she looks to get the Gazelles to scale heights like never before.

With the winners of each group automatically qualifying for the quarterfinals, it will be key for the Gazelles to win their opener against Guinea.

All group winners after the pool phase will have two days off as the second and third placed teams tussle it out in the quarterfinal’s qualifiers.

As has been the case in the last three editions of the tournament, the teams that finish second and third in their groups will face a classification for the quarterfinals, with the losing teams being eliminated.

According to Fiba, the champion will qualify directly for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup, while the top four teams, including the champion, will secure a spot at the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments, scheduled for March 2026.

Uganda will conclude the group phase of the competition against Senegal on Monday.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2025

Playing Sunday