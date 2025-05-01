High-flying Nam Blazers face UCU Canons

Namuwongo Blazers will conclude their National Basketball League first round with an enticing clash against UCU Canons tonight at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having played and won all of their 10 opening fixtures of the season, the Blazers look poised to complete the first phase of the season with yet another victory.

Wednesday night’s 79-60 win over Rezlife at Abja Park in Naalya was only a reminder of how strong the 2022 runners up have been since defeating City Oilers 81-80 in the season opener.

Despite starting slow in the game, a dominant second quarter had the Blazers leading 43-27 at halftime and there was no looking back for this season’s favourites.

New recruit Moses Mugisha played one of his best games in a Blazers shirt, scoring 17 points, collecting seven rebounds and three steals to lead his side to victory.

James Okello, who received a one-game suspension for involving himself in a fight against Livingstone, returned and scored 14 points and gathered five rebounds while guard Innocent Ochera had 12 points.

Rezlife had four of their five starters scoring in double figures on the night but that was insufficient, with the bench barely only contributing just seven points.

For the Blazers, victory over the UCU Canons tonight would further enhance the team’s chances of finishing the regular season as top seed.

The Canons have won five of their eight games and are fifth on the 12-team log.

But it is the Blazers’ depth that has made all the difference thus far, with Stephen Nyeko having an embarrassment of riches to choose from in every game.

Even when Jimmy Enabu and Tonny Drileba combined for just eight points on Wednesday, the team still had several other scoring options to count on for a win.

National Basketball League

Wednesday results

Women

Nabisunsa 52-72 UCU

JKL 106-35 Angels

Stormers 71-55 UPDF

Men

Nam Blazers 79-60 Rezlife

JKL 60-71 Rockets

City Oilers 60-56 Victoria

Friday –Lugogo

W –Miracle vs. JT L. Jaguars, 7pm