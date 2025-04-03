How Team Ageno defended women All-Star trophy

Sunday was all about women in Ugandan basketball as the Fuba Women Commission held the second edition of the All-Star tournament at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Team Ageno, captained by JT Lady Jaguars and Gazelles forward Sarah Ageno, successfully defended their crown, defeating Team Kamwada 52-48 in a highly-contested clash.

Ageno and her troops were the more composed side down the stretch in the fourth quarter to close the game and take home the trophy.

Team Kamwada led 48-47 with under a minute left to play but Margaret Bagala stole Shakirah Nanvubya’s inbound before being fouled in the process of driving to the basket.

Her basket and the subsequent free throw gave Team Ageno a two-point lead, to which they added Fildauce Namuleme’s two converted free throws to win it.

“It means a lot for me to defend this,” Ageno told Daily Monitor after receiving the trophy.

“Compared to last year, this was much better competition. Both teams had good match ups and there was pressure, obviously,” she added.

Agatha Kamwada, the other captain on the day, chose to look at the positive part of things rather than focus on the defeat.

“It’s an honour to be chosen as a captain. Everyone came out to support us and that shows that women’s basketball is really growing,” the JKL Lady Dolphins and Gazelles player said.

The day started with a mentorship program for the kids, with former players like Maureen Amoding and Carol Kisukye taking young ones from selected schools and academies through basic life skills and basketball lessons.

The event had PostBank, the tournament’s headline sponsor, defeating Parliament of Uganda 60-52 in one of the exhibition games.

Team Franceas defeated Team Viola 44-22 in the Legends game, which attracted several players from the past including Monica Siima, Brenda Mbone, Rebecca Akullo and Carol Nyafwono.

Performances by artists King Saha and Vinka added flavour to the day, with the two stars getting the fans and players off their seats.

The winners, Team Ageno, took home Shs3m while Team Kamwada left with Shs2m, the cash prize provided by PostBank Uganda.

Whereas the figure was never revealed to the captains prior, just knowing that there would be prize money in the end added extra motivation to the players on both ends.

“At some point it stopped being fun basketball and it was about ‘get off my money’ kind of game,” Fuba Women Commissioner Racheal Ainamasiko said of the All-Star game.

Ageno was named MVP of the tournament while her Lady Jaguars teammate Mercy Batamuliza, who played for Team Kamwada, was the top rebounder.

Team Kamwada’s Tracy Namugosa was the event’s top scorer.

2025 All-Star Women’s Basketball Tournament

Final score

Team Kamwada 48-52 Team Ageno

Exhibition games

PostBank 60-52 Parliament

Team Fraces 44-22 Team Viola

Tournament Accolades

MVP: Sarah Ageno

Top Scorer: Tracy Namugosa