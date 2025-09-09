Jaguars appeal dismissed as Oilers resume hunt for 11th straight title

The City Oilers’ their quest for an 11th consecutive National Basketball League title resumes on Tuesday evening when they take on the JT Jaguars in game one of their best of three quarterfinal matchup at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

This followed the Fuba Juridical and Appeals Council’s decision to dismiss the appeal lodged by JT Jaguars and Namuwongo Blazers challenging the eligibility of City Oilers players Chad Bowie and Kurt Curry Wegscheider.

The tribunal ruled in a communication issued on Monday that the appeal lacked sufficient evidence to overturn the Competitions Council’s decision, upholding the players’ clearance.

The petitioners had argued that the Competitions Council erred by accepting scanned and emailed documents as valid registration, failing to verify physical signatures, and denying the clubs a fair hearing.

The Oilers are seeking an 11th straight National Basketball League title but struggled for much of the regular season.

The Oilers only confirmed their place in the playoffs in the final week of the regular season to set up a meeting against the second seeded Jaguars.

The additions of Bowie and Wegscheider are thus expected to boost the team significantly. Bowie, who is a son to former Orlando Magic shooting guard Anthony Lee Bowie, joins the team with a rich profile.

He was named the Regular Season MVP of the Rwandan regular season, where he played for Kepler Basketball Club.

He was the league’s top scorer with 410 points and recorded 62 steals. He also ranked third in three-point shooting, scoring 54 points from beyond the arc.

Wegscheider, meanwhile, is a versatile small forward, who previously played for Bangui SC in the 2024 Basketball Africa League Nile Conference where he faced the Oilers.

The Oilers could also be boosted by the return of captain Titus Lual who has been out for most of the regular season with a knee injury.

The Jaguars on the other hand will also fancy their chances of causing an upset after completing the double over the Oilers in the regular season.

“We have done enough preparation and are just waiting to make our fans and Kira proud.

Its all about the mental aspect of the game. As players we have to keep in line. Leave all what happened onsocial media. As players our major job is to play and win. Whatever happened in the media is for the fans.”

“I expect the series to be hard but I believe in my teammates and believe we are going to get that win,” Jaguars guard Mark Were observed.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Women

KCCA Leopards 67-65 Magic Stormers (1-0)

UPDF Lady Tomahawks 56-77 JKL Lady Dolphins (JKL win series 2-0)

KIU Rangers 52-57 UCU Lady Canons (UCU win series 2-0)

Men

KCCA Panthers 58-75 Sommet (Sommet win series 2-0)

Tuesday fixtures at Lugogo Indoor Arena

Game one of best of three quarterfinals

Women

Miracle Eaglets vs JT Lady Jaguars

Men