JKL clinch fifth women NBL title

JKL Lady Dolphins clinched their fifth National Basketball League title in in six seasons following a nail-biting 69-68 win over JT Lady Jaguars Sunday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Rhoda Naggita’s three-pointer with four seconds left on the clock could have set up a tense finish but the Lady Jaguars failed to foul quickly and the Lady Dolphins ran away with the game, the series and the title.

Having lost Game One of the series, JKL responded well, relying on their experienced crew led by Hope Akello to restore order and win the series 4-1.

JT Jaguars tried hard but couldn't find the final punch.

The four games JKL won were pretty identical, with Henry Malinga’s charges the better side in the final and decisive moments of the fourth quarters.

Game Five was no different as Akello, Ritah Imanishimwe, Evelyne Nakiyingi and Shadia Nassanga made big plays down the stretch to close the contest.

Brenda Kayaga kept the scoreboard ticking for Sudi Ulanga’s charges but it was not enough to stretch the series any further.

Kayaga had a game high 24 points while Mercy Batamuliza (14 points) and Maimuna Nabbosa (10 points) also scored in double for the Lady Jaguars, who will only celebrate making the finals for the first time.

Dominant Akello

JKL went into Sunday’s game having won the league four times, in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024. In all those seasons, Akello was named MVP.

Runners-up JT Lady Jaguars.

And there are no prizes for guessing who took home the accolade after the team’s fifth title.

The forward was three assists short of a triple double in the close out game, recording 14 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Averaging a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, the Gazelles assistant captained was the undisputed MVP.

She also took home the top scorer and top rebounder award on top of being named in the Team of the Season.

MVP Hope Akello (R)

Teammate Evelyne Nakiyingi also made the season’s best five alongside UCU Lady Canons’ Shillah Lamunu, Nabisunsa’s Abigail Mpoza and Lady Jaguars’ Mercy Batamuliza.

National Basketball League

Finals

Women

JKL 69-68 JT L. Jaguars

JKL win the series 4-1





Awards

Gold – JKL Lady Dolphins

Silver – JT Lady Jaguars

Bronze – UCU Lady Canons

MVP – Hope Akello

MVP (Regular Season) – Abigail Mpoza

Top Scorer – Hope Akello

Top Rebounder – Hope Akello

Defensive Player – Mercy Batamuliza

Best Five – Evelyn Nakiyingi, Shillah Lamunu, Abigail Mpoza, Hope Akello, Mercy Batamuliza

Best three-point shooter – Hajjara Najjuko

Fair Play Award – Nabisunsa Girls