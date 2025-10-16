JKL complete NBL finals puzzle

For a sixth straight time, JKL Lady Dolphins will play in the National Basketball League finals.

The four-time champions confirmed their place Wednesday night following a 59-52 win over UCU Lady Canons in the decider played at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With the two sides tied at 2-2, it all came down to Game Five, and JKL used their experience down the stretch in the fourth quarter to close the game and win the series 3-2.

Shadia Nassanga gave the Lady Dolphins crucial offense in the fourth quarter, scoring six points as the defending champions held on for victory.

The forward ended the game with a joint team-high 11 points and also gathered five rebounds.

JKL, led by Brenda Ekone and Zainah Lokwameri, got out of the blocks early to lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

UCU, then relied on Sylivia Nakituuka’s shot to fight back in the second quarter. Their defence limited JKL to just eight points in the second frame to lead 25-23 going into the halftime break.

Hope Akello and Ritah Imanishimwe carried Henry Malinga’s charges in the third quarter, helping JKL to a 43-41 lead going into the fourth.

And despite UCU leading midway through the fourth, JKL executed much better down the stretch to run away with the game, and the series.

Lokwameri and Akello contributed 11 points each while Evelyn Nakiyingi had nine points and six rebounds.

Nakituuka sank five threes on the night to end with a game-high 1 points. She was the only Lady Canon to reach double figures.

Matrina Anyango recorded eight points and 10 rebounds as the Mukono-based side bowed out.

JKL will now be looking to make it five titles from six trips to the finals when they start the series against JT Lady Jaguars.

UCU, on the other hand, will now be looking to replicate what the men’s team did by finishing third.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges will face Magic Stormers in the third-place playoff game.

National Basketball League

Semifinal result

Game Five

JKL 59-52 UCU

JKL win the series 3-2

Finals fixtures

Men: Nam Blazers vs. City Oilers