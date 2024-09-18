JKL Dolphins have fin on title

JKL Lady Dolphins were on course in the Castle Lite National Basketball League finals before a break was imposed on the series after Game Five.

Because both JKL and the UCU Lady Canons had key members of their teams travelling for the Fiba U23 3X3 World Cup in Mongolia, the action was forced to take a break.

Becky Longom, Shilla Lamunu and UCU head coach Nicholas Natuhereza were all part of the team that lost all games to finish 19th out of the 20 teams.

With that out of the way now, the two sides return to serious business on Sunday in Game Six, with JKL looking to close the series and lift their fourth title while the Lady Canons, on the other hand, must win to force Game Seven.

The last time the two sides faced off in the finals, they played all seven games and UCU came out on top despite trailing 3-1 at some point.

See-saw

The series has been swinging since the start, with UCU winning the first two games to leave JKL in a spot of bother.

JKL would respond with three wins in a row to put one hand on the title, and victory tonight will be enough to complete the job.

The Lady Canons struggled to get going in Game Five, with Shakirah Nanvubya the only player to score in double figures.

Azidah Nabayunga and Shilla Lamunu missed the game and are expected to return for the do-or-die encounter tonight.

JKL’s size has troubled UCU the last three games, with Jane Asinde, Becky Longom and Hope Akello dominating the paint.

Bridget Aber, Sylvia Nantongo and Martrina Anyango will have to put up a fight in protecting the glass on one end and getting second chances on the other.

For Henry Malinga’s troops, there is only one thing on their minds and that is to close the series.

National Basketball League

Women’s finals

Game Six

Sunday –Lugogo