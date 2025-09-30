JKL Dolphins swim amid UCU Canons fire

KL Lady Dolphins will start their chase for a fifth National Basketball League title when they face UCU Lady Canons in the semifinal series that tip off on Wednesday at YMCA, Wandegeya.

Henry Malinga’s charges have dominated the division in the last six years, winning four of the five championships on offer.

Only the Lady Canons have managed to stop them by winning the league in 2022 after a thrilling seven-game series.

Led by four-time MVP and Gazelles assistant captain Hope Akello, JKL go into the series as favourites, riding on the experience and embarrassment of riches in every possession.

Akello is averaging a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds this season and possesses JKL’s key to the finals.

She is also surrounded by several other winners on the team, including Ritah Imanishimwe, Agatha Kamwada, Brenda Ekone and Evelyne Nakiyingi. Veteran Flavia Oketcho is also still in the fold.

The Dolphins ended the season as the top seed and went on to sweep UPDF Lady Tomahawks in the quarterfinals.

A clash with the Lady Canons will present a much tougher challenge, though, and the defending champions will be required to engage second gear in order to progress to the semis.

The ever-changing face of the Lady Canons has never been an excuse at the big stage. Regardless of who leaves and who stays, the university side remains competitive.

And despite losing Shakirah Nanvubya and Azidah Nabayunga at the end of last season, the team has remained competitive and cannot be written off in the series.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges have largely relied on young talent this season, with the likes of Shillah Lamunu, Matrina Anyango and Sylivia Nakituuka handed big responsibilities.

The experience of Hajara Najjuko and Bridget Aber has also come in handy on several occasions and will be crucial at this stage of the season.

In the other semifinal clash, the JT Lady Jaguars will face off with Magic Stormers, who eliminated KCCA Leopards 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Women semifinals

Game One, YMCA

Stormers vs. JT L. Jaguars, 7pm