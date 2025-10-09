JKL Lady Dolphins have finals in sight

JKL Lady Dolphins can confirm their place in the National Basketball League finals with victory over UCU Lady Canons when the two sides face off tonight in Game Four of the semifinal series at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The defending champions have won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead in the series having lost the opener.

Wednesday night’s 65-61 win saw the four-time champions dig deep and rely on their experience to get over the line and put one foot in the finals.

The Lady Canons led by nine points (34-25) going into the halftime break and despite leading by as many as 14 points at some point, JKL came back in the fourth frame to snatch the victory.

Four-time MVP Hope Akello recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the game while Brenda Ekone registered 17 points and eight rebounds.

For the Lady Canons, Matrina Anyango got a team-high 15 points and collected five rebounds while Shillah Lamunu had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Backs against the wall

UCU’s Game One victory now looks a distant memory, with tonight’s assignment putting the university side in a win-or-go-home situation.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges shot three-for-29 from three-point range on Wednesday and will need much better percentages to get past a more experienced JKL side.

The scoring burden has largely rested on Lamunu’s shoulders in the series and more senior players like Bridget Aber and team captain Hajara Najjuko will have to do more for UCU to stay alive.

Stopping Ekone’s transition has also proven a challenge in the last two games and that has seen her score 33 points and help the defending champions take charge of the series.

Akello has also dominated the paint to pour in 36 points the last two games. Limiting the duo could be the start of a comeback for UCU but that is easier said than done.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinal result

Game Three

JKL 65-61 UCU

Game Four, Friday -Lugogo