JKL Lady Dolphins in control

JKL Lady Dolphins took control of proceedings in the National Basketball League finals following the 62-51 win over UCU Lady Canons at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With the victory, the defending champions took their first lead in the series, having lost the opening two games to find themselves in a 2-0 hole.

Henry Malinga’s charges now lead the series 3-2 after three wins on a bounce and can wrap up the series with one more victory in Game Six.

JKL found themselves in unfamiliar territory after the first two games. The star-studded side huffed and puffed to start the series but have responded through their stars to put themselves within a game of the championship.

Agatha Kamwada, who has been pivotal for the Lady Dolphins since getting into the rotation in Game Three, nailed a three-pointer at the end of the second quarter to give the three-time winners a nine-point advantage and there was no looking back.

Hope Akello and Jane Asinde recorded double-doubles on the night to lead the charge for JKL. Akello got 12 points and 14 rebounds while Asinde scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rita Imanishimwe and Brenda Ekone contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. For the Lady Canons, who played without guard Sheila Lamunu and forward Azidah Nabayunga, offence was hard to come by.

Shakirah Nanvubya, with 16 points, was the only Lady Canon to touch double figures. The university side paid the price for committing 26 turnovers and shooting just four-for-27 from downtown.

Luckily for UCU, the series will now take a break as the two sides are both losing players to Uganda’s team to the Fiba 3X3 U23 World Cup slated for September 11-15 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

UCU’s Lamunu and JKL’s Becky Longom were part of the team that won the Africa Cup held in Kampala last month and are expected to make the trip to the world showpiece.

The next clash promises between the two sides will be highly anticipated, with JKL having their eyes on closing the series and UCU looking to force a Game Seven.