Kaluma dares to do with NBA Draft entry

When the 2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft is held on June 22, 2023, Victor Wembanyama will get all the attention.

The projected No. 1 pick, officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft on Friday and has submitted paperwork to the league office.

The 19-year French basketball player is the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James two decades ago.

At 7-foot-5-inches, with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama will immediately be the tallest and longest player in the NBA.

He also brings the skill set of a guard, regularly being tasked with bringing the ball up the court for his team, initiating offense and shooting 3-pointers from all over the floor.

Beyond Wembanyama, you now have every reason to stay up late until the draft night is completed. Uganda could get her first player into the NBA.

National team forward – Arthur Kaluma – will be in that draft. He announced his entry on social media Sunday.

The mock draft predicts that that Kaluma will be picked in the second round.

The 21-year old took Uganda to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda while averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The 6-foot-7-in sophomore has played two seasons at Creighton University.

Kaluma made no mention in his post about whether he'd retain his college eligibility, but a source later confirmed to The World-Herald that he would.

This implies that if no team picks him up, he can continue with his education at university where he majors in Healthy Lifestyle Management.

Kaluma thanked Bluejay coaches, teammates and fans for an "unforgettable two years" in Omaha.

"I am proud of what we accomplished together and will cherish the memories and relationships for a lifetime," Kaluma wrote.

He averaged 11.8 points, six rebounds and 1.6 assists in 37 games this past season, improving from a season ago in each category.

If the Creighton student gets picked by one of the 30 NBA teams, he will become the first Ugandan to make it to biggest basketball league in the world.

Before him, Stanley Ocitti and Robinson Odoch Opong went undrafted in 2003 and 2014 respectively. The pair would later play for the Silverbacks.

Analysts have previously projected that Kaluma would be a first-round pick ahead of a historic season for the Bluejays.

His NBA draft stock fluctuateed after spurts of inconsistency.

Still, Kaluma showed flashes, including a 27-point outburst versus Baylor University in December.

A top-50 prospect, Kaluma became the highest-ranked Creighton recruit in the modern era.

NBA DRAFT PROSPECTS

1.Victor Wembanyama (France) – Centre 7ft 4in

2. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) Point guard 6ft 2in

3. Brandon Miller (Alabama) Small forward 6ft 9in

4. Cam Whitmore (Villanova) Small forward 6ft 7in

5. Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) Small forward 6ft 6in

46. Arthur Kaluma (Creighton) Small forward 6ft 7in

WHAT’S THE NBA DRAFT?

The NBA draft is an annual event dating back to 1947 in which the teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) can draft players who are eligible and wish to join the league. These are typically college basketball players, but international players are also eligible to be drafted.

College players who have finished their four-year college eligibility are automatically eligible for selection, while the underclassmen have to declare their eligibility and give up their remaining college eligibility.