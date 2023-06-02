Kaluma NBA dream put on hold

Arthur Kaluma has put on hold his daring move to enter the National Basketball Association (NBA), for at least another year.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the former Creighton forward is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to college.

His move will prolong Uganda’s dream of having a player in the world’s richest basketball league.

The 21-year old took Uganda to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda while averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Before him, Stanley Ocitti and Robinson Odoch Opong went undrafted in 2003 and 2014 respectively. The pair would later play for the Silverbacks.

When the 2023 NBA draft is held on June 22, 2023, Victor Wembanyama will get all the attention.

The projected No. 1 pick, officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft and submitted paperwork to the league office.

The 19-year French basketball player is the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James two decades ago.

At 7-foot-5-inches, with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama will immediately be the tallest and longest player in the NBA.

He also brings the skill set of a guard, regularly being tasked with bringing the ball up the court for his team, initiating offense and shooting 3-pointers from all over the floor.

NBA DRAFT PROSPECTS

1.Victor Wembanyama (France) – Centre 7ft 4in

2. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) Point guard 6ft 2in

3. Brandon Miller (Alabama) Small forward 6ft 9in

4. Cam Whitmore (Villanova) Small forward 6ft 7in