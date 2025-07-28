Kaluma signs for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced the signing of Ugandan forward Arthur Kaluma. This comes after what is considered a successful Summer League with the 17-time NBA champions.

Kaluma played four times for the Lakers at the San Francisco and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, with his best performance coming on July 14 when the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 94-81.

He shot five-for-eight from the field, knocking down two threes enroute to a 12-point performance.

North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Villanova’s Eric Dixon and St. Mary’s Augustas Marčiulionis are the other players who were announced by the franchise on Saturday.

“God so dope,” Kaluma posted on his X timeline shortly after the announcement was made.

Minimum

Kaluma’s deal, a one-year, non-guaranteed salary for the minimum, will allow him to attend Los Angeles’ training camp and be evaluated for roster spot contention leading up to the season.

Having played four collegiate seasons at Creighton, Kansas State and the University of Texas, the deal with Lakers is Kaluma’s first step into professional basketball.

At the University of Texas, where he played his final year of college, he averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds with the Longhorns.

The Ugandan international played two seasons at Creighton, helping his team to the Elite 8 in 2023.

Kaluma, who represented Uganda at the 2021 AfroBasket and the 2023 Fiba World Cup Qualifiers, stands at 6-feet-7-inches and is reliable on both ends of the ball.

Multiple positions

His frame allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor.

The 23-year-old has now become the first Ugandan to sign for a team in the NBA.

Both Ishmail Wainright and Brandon Davies have represented Uganda and played in the NBA, but they are naturalized players.

Kaluma, on the other hand, is born to two Ugandan parents, Patrick and Sarah Ariko. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kaluma will now rub shoulders with some of the world’s best players, including arguably the greatest, Lebron James, and Luka Dončić.

Profile

Birthdate: March 1, 2002 (Age 23)

Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts

Height: 6 inch-7 feet

Nationality: Ugandan-American

Position: Forward

College: Creighton (2021-23), Kansas State (2023-24), Texas (2024-25)

Current Team: Los Angeles Lakers (Exhibit 10 contract)

Parents: Patrick and Saira Ariko

Siblings: One older brother, Adam Seiko, and two younger sisters, Abigail and Anna Ariko

International Play: Represented Uganda at FIBA AfroBasket and FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers

College Achievements: Averaged double-digit scoring