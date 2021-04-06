KCCA count on Lamunu 

Carrying hope. KCCA Leopards currently have to count their fingers on both hands to figure out the last time they won the league – seven years – and back then it was thanks to Claire Lamunu’s MVP-winning performance. She is back in their roster so will the count stop this coming season?

The last time KCCA Leopards won the Women’s National Basketball League in 2014, Claire Lamunu was the best player on the team and won the Most Valuable Player gong that season.

She got a basketball scholarship to Vanguard University of Southern Carolina in the US the following season and the Leopards have not won the league since.

The team has failed to make the last two finals and was swept aside by UCU Lady Canons in 2017 to complete an unbeaten regular season year empty handed.

With the new basketball season set to tip off April 17, head coach Ali Mavita has added Lamunu to her roster and hopes for a return to the finals.

“Lamunu brings leadership and high standards to the team,” Mavita told Daily Monitor. “She is an inspiration to most of the ladies that play here. She leads by example and we are looking to do great things together.”

Lamunu was named was named the Women Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season in her senior year at Vanguard.

She moved to Portugal and played for Boa-Viagem-Angra-Acore where she scooped four awards in one season.

Winning accolades

The soft-spoken Gazelle was named player of the year, Centre of the year, New comer of the year, Import player of the year 2018. She was also named on the first team of the season as well as the All-Imports Team of year.

From Portugal, Lamunu moved to Finland’s Kouvottaret where her two-year deal was disrupted by Covid-19.

The short season in Uganda is only one she plans to use to return to professional basketball.

“Just this season and I’m out,” Lamunu said in a brief response about her future.

KCCA have also added guard Angellah Namirimu to bolster the back court. Namirimu has won the last two championships with JKL and carries loads of experience into a hungry Leopards side.

Cynthia Irankunda and Sylvia Nakazibwe are the other experienced guards on the team as Mavita looks to put her hands on silverware.

Judith Nansobya, Joy Chemutai and Leanne Nalunkuuma are still part of the team.

