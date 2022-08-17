KCCA, KIU meet in third place decider

When KCCA Leopards and KIU Rangers face of in the final game of the women’s National Basketball League tonight, they will both be aware of the rewards that come with victory.

The two sides are tied on 13 wins and tonight’s winner will finish third and book a date with sixth placed Miracle Ravens in the playoffs first round while the loser finishes fourth and lands a bout with Angels.

The two are the only matchups yet to be decided with the playoffs set to tip off Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Rangers got off to a good start of the season by beating tonight’s opponent 69-63 and will be looking to complete a rare double over Ali Mavita’s charges.

JKL too strong

JKL Lady Dolphins have won the last two championships on offer and their performance this year suggests they are favourites to retain the trophy.

Henry Malinga’s charges ended the regular season unbeaten and, in some games, like against UCU Lady Canons, emphasized their ability to answer any questions paused.

Reigning MVP Hope Akello has been unplayable all season and presents the biggest threat to opponents. Nabisunsa will be her first victims in the playoffs. The secondary school side survived relegation to jump into the playoffs but the defending champions will be expected to wrap up the series early and focus on the next opponent. The experience of players like Flavia Okecho and Ritah Imanishimwe coupled with the athleticism and scoring prowess of Brenda Ekone make JKL a hard nut to crack.

Nabisunsa are relying on players like Priscilla Nambogo, Darlene Tashobya and Patience Karungi who were part of the U18 Gazelles that qualified and featured at Afrobasket but they are on the wrong end of a David vs. Goliath affair.