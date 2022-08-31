KCCA out to avoid Blazers’ sweep

KCCA Panthers will have to be near perfect to stand a chance against a well-oiled Namuwongo Blazers’ machine in their National Basketball League Playoffs quarterfinal series that enter game two tonight at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Panthers cannot afford to blink when the two sides face off tonight having lost game one 63-41 over the weekend. The Blazers simply outfoxed the Panthers in game one and remain favourites to win game two and conclude the series with no need of a decider.

Panthers head coach Brian Wathum picked positives from game one and will be hoping the team can build on those to stretch the series.

“I think we did a good job of forcing turnovers in game one,” Wathum told Daily Monitor ahead of game two.

“We are hoping to reward ourselves better on the offensive end,” he added.

The Kasasiro Boys were left to rue their missed opportunities on offense in game one and must be a lot more clinical to survive a sweep.

They made just nine of their 26 attempts from the free throw line and shot 15 of 70 from the field.

Blazers’ size was a big concern for KCCA and Stephen Nyeko’s troops dominated the paint to score 36 points inside. The two sides both struggled to find rhythm from three-point range and required presence in the paint.

Wathum noted that: “If you are shooting nine of 26 from the free throw line, it’s hard to win a ball game.”

Team captain Emmanuel Odongkara was the only Panthers player to score in double figures in game one and will need help tonight.

The Blazers, on the other hand, will be out to seal the deal and focus on the second round series where KIU Titans await. Winning tonight will allow the Blazers enough rest and planning time before the semis.

Rangers eye semis

Competition in the women’s league has not been this stiff in a while. The playoffs started with Angels defeating KCCA Leopards before Magic Stormers stunned UCU Lady Canons.

KCCA made amends to force a decider and the Lady Canons also find themselves in a must-win situation when they play game two.

KIU Rangers, however, made light work of Miracle Ravens by winning game one 90-38 in a one-sided affair. The Rangers will now be out to close out the series in tonight’s first game.





National Basketball League Playoffs

Playing Wednesday (Lugogo)

Miracle vs. KIU Rangers -6.30pm