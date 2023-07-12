KCCA Panthers eyeing playoffs after ending losing streak

After defeating UPDF Tomahawks 77-72 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak, KCCA Panthers are confident of making this year's National Basketball League Playoffs.

Only the top eight teams make the playoffs after two rounds of the regular season, and the Panthers are outside those positions at the moment.

But as the team prepares for Wednesday's encounter with Kampala Rockets, head coach Brian Wathum is confident getting into the playoffs is still a realistic target.

"To be honest, I thought we would be, at worst, a mid-level team. But our losing streak ending the first round and starting the second round gave us a bad seeding, but we are hopeful we'll make playoffs," Wathum told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

With 14 games played, KCCA have only managed five wins and must pick another tonight to leapfrog UPDF into eighth place.

Martin Buluma Ouma has continued to be KCCA's best player and scored 22 points in the win over UPDF. The Kenyan is averaging 14 points and six rebounds for the Kasasiro Boys.

"The UPDF win was a massive win for us because we had been on a three-game losing streak, and the taste was a bit salty in our mouths. We needed the win, and going into Wednesday's game, it gives us the momentum and confidence to bag another win," Wathum noted.

"The bottom six teams have nothing much separating them, but one win can take you out of the bottom three and into the playoffs. So, we are going into the game knowing that we need the win to improve our standing."

On the same day KCCA defeated UPDF, the Kampala Rockets were pummeled 81-39 by Namuwongo Blazers and will be hoping to bounce back.

The newly-promoted side are on a 4-10 run and only above Rezlife on the 12-team log.

But with experienced players like Francis Kasinde, Emmanuel Okumu and John Dombo on the roster, the Rockets can give KCCA reason to worry.

National Basketball League

Playing Wednesday (YMCA)

Women: UCU Lady Canons vs. A1 Challenge -6.30pm