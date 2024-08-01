KCCA Panthers force decider against UCU Canons

KCCA Panthers will have a chance to fight for a place in the National Basketball League semifinals when they go up against UCU Canons in Game Three of their quarterfinal series Friday night.

The Panthers, who lost Game One 80-60 on July 12, leveled the series Tuesday night with a commanding 79-62 victory at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The victory for the Kasasiro Boys in the best-of-three series now sets up a winner-takes-all Game Three on Friday night.

With their backs against the wall, Raymond Muhumuza’s charges got out of the blocks early to lead 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Canons struggled to get going on offence and were limited to 23 points in the entire first half to trail by 16 points (39-23) going into the halftime break.

KCCA continued to dominate in all facets of the game, forcing UCU into committing 20 turnovers, from which the Kasasiro Boys scored 21 points. UCU also lost out 47-40 in the rebounding battle.

Not even taking the fourth quarter 22-14 could help the Canons close the series as KCCA had done the job in the first three quarters.

Davis Assiimwe led the charge for KCCA on offence, with his game-high 22 points off a six-for-14 shooting rhythm, coming in handy.

Forward Emmanuel Odongkara contributed a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Caesar Kizito and Stephen Otoa, the other Panthers to score in double figures, added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Abraham Isyagi and Jerry Kayanga were the only Canons players to register double digit scores but their 11 and 10 points, respectively, were not enough to stop KCCA.

The two sides will face off in Game Three scheduled at YMCA on Friday night, with the winner earning a trip to face defending champions City Oilers in the semifinals.

UCU Lady Canons, meanwhile, completed their sweep of Magic Stormers with a 68-58 Game Two victory. The 2022 champions will take on KIU Rangers in the semifinals.

National Basketball League

Quarterfinals

Results

Women

Magic Stormers 58-68 UCU L. Canons

Men