KCCA want playoffs basketball

KCCA head coach Brian Wathum has, in the past, managed teams whose place in the playoffs was somewhat guaranteed. At KIU Titans and Power, it was a matter of how far in the playoffs the teams go not if they can make it there.

At KCCA, the first achievement will be to make the playoffs and to get there, games like tonight’s clash with Tropical Royals at Lugogo Indoor Stadium must end in victory.

“We are trying to have a strong finish towards the end of this regular season so that we can have a good playoff seeding,” Wathum told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

“Obviously, every team’s goal is to go all the way and win it (the championship) but as KCCA, we are trying to reach a better position than we have ever been before (getting past the quarter finals of the playoffs),” he added.

With a 9-8 record at the moment, KCCA occupy eighth place, the last slot to the postseason and teams like Our Savior (7-11) are right behind them and pushing to snatch the spot.

“With a loss to Victoria University in our last game, the squad is looking forward to getting back into the winning column. We have practiced hard these last two weeks and are ready for the challenge,” Wathum noted.

The Kasasiro Boys lost 47-57 to a Victoria University side fighting to stay in the top division and in Tropical Royals, they face another team playing to retain a place in the top flight.

Relegation fight

“Relegation is a reality that could happen to any of the teams in the bottom six on the table right now,” Royals head coach Brian Rugyendo said when asked about the relegation monster staring at the club.

“We know it is a possibility for us too but we are not worried about it. We believe that there are still some winnable games ahead of us, so we will take it one game at a time for now,” he added.

With their 6-11 record, the Royals are 11th on the log and are far from safe. Playing their two games in hand would, however, ensure they leapfrog Victoria.

One of the winnable games Rugyendo is looking at is tonight’s regardless of KCCA’s experience. KCCA has relied on players like Emmanuel Odongkara and Martin Buluma to stay in the playoffs conversation.

“I think it will be a highly technical and physical game. KCCA are a seasoned team with loads of experience in all positions and a highly tactical Coach in Wathum.