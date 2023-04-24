KIU Rangers bounce back to defeat A1 Challenge

The KIU Rangers management has made their intentions clear. They want to be in the title conversation this season.

That is one of the reasons former head coach Rogers Sserunyigo was shown the exit. The management felt he was not getting the best out of the squad.

But if Friday’s clash with the UCU Lady Canons was supposed to be another test of the Rangers’ progress, it showed that there is still work to be done by the new man in charge, Julius Lutwama.

The Rangers had a slow start against the defending champions and trailed by double digits in the first half.

A third quarter fightback, however, had the Kansanga-based outfit back in it to lead by 10 at some point.

Holding onto leads against elite teams continues to be a tough challenge for KIU, and the defending champions were a lot more effective down the stretch to win 66-63.

UCU were playing with just seven players available due to injuries in their camp but still got past a KIU side with talent good enough to challenge the status quo in the women’s division.

Bounce back

Sunday’s clash with A1 Challenge provided the opportunity for KIU to bounce back, and they made no mistake.

Perus Nyamwenge led the team’s charge early in the first half, and the Rangers led by 14 (24-10) after the first quarter.

The lead ballooned to 30 (48-18) after KIU scored 24 and limited A1 to just eight points in the second quarter of the game.

A one-sided second half saw the Rangers break further away to win 94-32.

Diana Letaru produced a Player-of-the-Game performance, scoring 19 points and gathering 10 rebounds, while Nyamwenge added 17 points for KIU.

Florence Nanyonga came off the bench to contribute 11 points as KIU cruised past an out-of-sorts A1 side.

Centre Janet Adong was the only A1 player to score in double figures, but her 12 points did little to change the team’s fortunes.

With the victory, KIU improved to a 3-3 record, while A1’s defeat was their fifth of the season and they are yet to win any game.

