KIU Rangers first to make Playoffs semis

Apart from KIU Rangers’ 2-0 sweep of the Miracle Ravens, the rest of the National Basketball League Playoffs encounters have promised to be competitive.

The Rangers, led by Rose Mary Amaniyo, who recorded a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds, won Game Two 68-51 to complete the sweep and become the first team to advance to the second round.

Defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins quite expectedly wiped the floor with UPDF Lady Tomahawks in Game One and will be confident of concluding their three-game series when the two sides meet in Game Two.

Hope Akello’s double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Brenda Ekone’s 19 points were crucial as Henry Malinga’s charges decimated UPDF 95-59 to start the series on the front foot. Jane Asinde contributed 14 points on the day.

Trickier tests

The other two ties in the women’s divisions were far from straightforward, with UCU Lady Canons only edging Magic Stormers 48-46 in a tightly contested clash on Saturday.

Tracy Namugosa’s 14 points and seven rebounds, and Sylivia Nantongo’s 12 points got Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges over the line in a game the university side struggled to get hold of control.

Whereas UCU are overwhelming favourites to come out of the series victorious, the Stormers have already showed that they will be no pushovers.

With the experienced Zainah Lokwameri, John Omondi’s charges have enough in their armoury to cause some bit of discomfort for the 2022 champions.

The series involving KCCA Leopards and JT Lady Jaguars was expected to be the most competitive and the latter took command by taking Game One 65-55 to put one foot in the second round.

Brenda Kayaga and Maimuna Nabbosa scored 18 and 15 points respectively while Sarah Ageno added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Sudi Ulanga’s charges recover from a 14-point deficit to win the game.

Kayaga and Nabbosa provided the perimeter threat every time KCCA switched to a zone defense while on the other hand, Roger Serunyigo could not get enough scoring options apart from Perus Nyamwenge, who poured in 19 points and Margaret Bagala who got a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

With the Uganda Gazelles trip to Germany affecting most of the teams, the action in the ladies’ category will be on hold until the team returns on July 26.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Results

Women

KCCA 55-65 JT L. Jaguars (0-1)

JKL 95-59 UPDF (1-0)

UCU L. Canons 48-46 Magic Stormers (1-0)

KIU Rangers 68-51 Miracle (2-0)

Men

City Oilers 75-52 K’la Rockets (1-0)

KIU Titans 60-51 JT Jaguars (1-0)