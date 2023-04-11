KIU Rangers too ambitious for Sserunyigo

KIU Rangers have never made it to the ladies' final of the National Basketball League playoffs.

That is a statistic that must be bothering the KIU hierarchy so much that they decided to part ways with coach Rogers Sserunyigo just three games into the season.

Having won their opening game 57-51 against Angels the Rangers lost their subsequent two games to Miracle Eaglets and JKL Lady Dolphins to precipitate Sserunyigo's departure.

In a statement released over the weekend, the club revealed they were looking for substantial coach to take over leaving Joseph Chuma a player for their men's side, to take interim charge.

With the assitance of Julius Lutwama, the Rangers returned to winning ways on Sunday with a comfortable 61-37 win over Magic Stormers.

The result was never in doubt once the Rangers pulled away with in the second and third quarters to take a 42-5 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Sharon Kirabo top scored for the Rangers with 13 points while Florence Nanyonga added 12.

Only Charlotte Lamaro scored in double figures scoring a team high 11 points for the Stormers who suffered their first defeat of the season after winning their opening three games.

KIU are looking to break the ceiling and go past the semifinal for the first time in their history.

They were swept by UCU Lady Canons last season in the semifinals.

Focus was put on improving their front court, and the off season recruitment saw them bring in Stella Nanfuka and Racheal Nanyonga, Shadiah Mbwali from Nkumba Lady Marines, Patience Kirungi (Nabisunsa) and Brenda Ayere (JT Lady Jaguars).

With many of the players recruited by, and sharing a close bond with Sserunyigo, it remains to be seen how the team will adjust to his departure.

National Basketball League League



Results - Women

Nkumba Lady Marines 54- 60 Kampala University Ladies

A1 Challenge 34-63 JT Lady Jaguars

Nabisunsa Girls 64-72 Miracle Eaglets,