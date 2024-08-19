KIU Titans back in business

After a dismal display in Game One of their National Basketball League semifinal playoffs with the Namuwongo Blazers, KIU Titans responded by winning Sunday’s Game Two 81-77 to level matters.

The Titans were unrecognizable in the 79-61 defeat last Thursday, with head coach Julius Lutwama barely talking on the touchline while some of the team’s key players looked disinterested.

It took the Game One pummeling for the Kansanga based side to wake up and things were different in Game Two.

Peter Obleng and Kasereka Tembo contributed 19 and 16 points respectively as the Titans levelled the series at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Joel Lukoji added 13 points while Edgar Munaba and Collins Kasujja contributed 10 points each.

“There is a lot going on but we had to regroup to avoid going 2-0 down,” Titans head coach Julius Lutwama, without delving into details, told Daily Monitor.

“I don't want to discuss things that are in management,” he added.

Inconsistent

With players like Lukoji, Tembo, Juf Mpiya, Edgar Munaba and Stanley Mugerwa, KIU has the human resource to trouble any side in the league.

But their inconsistency in games has left a lot to be desired on several occasions.

“We are lucky that we levelled the series and now we have to play like it’s Game One.

“We look good on paper but we are very inconsistent. We’ll have to be aggressive, play for each other and move on.”

Innocent Ochera’s game-high 25 points against his former paymasters was insufficient to stretch the lead.

Jimmy Williams (21) and Joseph Chuma (11) continued to show their importance on the Blazers team but must now go again to re-establish their lead in the series.

The Titans started Game Two on the front foot, establishing a 21-point lead early.

The Blazers eventually punched back with good scoring runs in the fourth quarter but KIU held on for the victory.

In tonight’s Game Three, both sides will be looking to put one foot in the finals by taking the lead in the five-game series.

Rangers back

Like the Titans, KIU Rangers were terrible in Game One but recovered to win the second and level the series.

The Rangers lost 73-44 in Game One last Friday but took a closely contested Game Two 54-51 for the tie.

Ines Kanyamunza scored 19 points for the Rangers while Sharon Kirabo contributed a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Canons will be looking to re-establish their lead on Tuesday.

National Basketball League

Semifinals

Game Two results

Women

KIU Rangers 54-51 UCU L. Canons

Men

Nam Blazers 77-81 KIU Titans

Tuesday at Lugogo

Women

UCU L. Canons vs. KIU Rangers, 7pm

Men