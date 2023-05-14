KIU Titans coach dismisses ref-talk after defeat

The KIU Titans could not believe what befell them in the National Basketball League on Friday night.

Having been comfortable throughout the game and led by as 21 points, the Kansanga outfit left YMCA with a second defeat of the season following a 69-68 loss to UCU Canons.

Peter Sifuma connected from the corner to give the Canons the lead with 13 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

The Titans still had the chance to win the offence got scrappy as Joel Lukoji, Innocent Ochera and Joseph Chuma all failed to put the ball through the basket.

While UCU players and fans met the final buzzer with celebrations, a section of KIU players and fans felt hard done by the referees of the night.

Collins Kasujja, who missed the game with an injury, could be seen indicating to the referees that Sifuma had stepped into the D before getting his shot off.

If that had been the case, the game would have been tied and forced into overtime, but the referees stuck to their decision.

“I blame it on us, not the referees,” Titans head coach Julius Lutwama said after the game. “We didn't do what we were supposed to do when it mattered the most.

“The referees, it’s a discussion I don’t want to get into. They did what they could. They did their job,” he added.

“It’s not about the referees but entirely about us. The referees are not part of our team.”

KIU started the game on the front foot and scored for fun through former Canons’ guard Isaiah Mabeny.

But the game of two halves had UCU in the ascendency at the start of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 11 points going into the fourth frame.

UCU started the game without head coach Nicholas Natuhereza and were in sixes and sevens throughout the first two quarters; his presence in the second half sparked off the fightback.

The Canons limited KIU to eight points in the fourth quarter and scored 20 of their own to win their sixth game in a row.

Sifuma led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds, while Kevin Kasobya came off the bench to score 14 points.

Lwabaga Ibanda scored 13 points as UCU improved to a 7-3 record.

Ochera (13), Mabeny (12) and Lukoji (11) all scored in double figures, but that was not enough as KIU saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end.

National Basketball League

Results

Miracle 47-79 UCU Lady Canons

KIU Titans 68-69 UCU Canons

Angels 57-40 Nkumba

Kampala University 26-105 KIU Rangers

Rezlife 48-70 KCCA