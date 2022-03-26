KIU Titans defeat JKL for first victory

Kampala International University (KIU) Titans got their rhythm in the second half to defeat JKL Dolphins 61-53 and record their first win of the 2022 National Basketball League (NBL) season on Friday night at MTN Arena, Lugogo.

The game was just another reminder of Covid-19’s after effects with little quality to write home about. The two sides had combined for just seven points after six minutes of the first quarter as offence eluded them. JKL edged the first quarter 13-12 while KIU took the second 11-10 and the two were level (23-23) at halftime. The game came to life in the second half as Henry Okoth twice connected from beyond the arc to give the Titans momentum in the third quarter.

They led by 10 midway through the third. Ayiik Ayong beat the buzzer with a triple to get JKL to within nine points.

Eventual Tusker Lite Player of the Game Edgar Munaba took matters into his own hands in the fourth frame as he attacked the rim to give KIU points in the paint. He ended the game with 18 points and 15 rebounds to help KIU to their first victory . The university side lost the first two games of the season to UCU Canons and Power.