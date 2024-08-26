KIU Titans earn shot at 'dictator' in NBL finals

For the second year in a row, KIU Titans and City Oilers will face off in the National Basketball League finals.

This is after the Titans secured their place by edging Namuwongo Blazers 81-78 in overtime to take Game Five of the semifinals and win the series 3-2.

Julius Lutwama’s charges landed the final punch in overtime, using an 8-5 run in the extra frame to close the contest and send their fans into a frenzy.

The game was close from the start, with Peter Cheng and Peter Obleng taking early charge of the offence for the Blazers and the Titans, respectively.

At the end of the first quarter, the two sides were tied at 20-20 but the Titans, carried by Obleng, who scored 16 first half points, broke away to lead by 12.

Cheng’s rhythm from the field kept the Blazers in the game and the Titans’ lead was sliced to three points (41-38) going into the halftime break.

Stephen Nyeko’s troops fought back in the second half, with Paul Odong and Innocent Ochera making big plays to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The Blazers led by two points with six seconds left on the clock but KIU levelled through Tembo Kasereka, who was calm under pressure to sink two free throws and force overtime.

Obleng scored a game-high 22 points and picked six rebounds for the Kansanga based side while Edgar Munaaba posted a double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Joel Lukoji and Kasereka contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively to get the Titans over the line.

For the Blazers, Ochera and Cheng scored 19 and 18 points, respectively but that wasn't enough. Michael Makiadi had 13 points while Paul Odong contributed 11.

The Titans, who lost Game One 79-61, won Games Two and Three 81-77 and 76-74 to take a 2-1 lead in the series but failed to close the contest when they fell 75-68 in Game Four.

Coming up against a somewhat depleted Oilers side, the Titans will be in search of a maiden NBL title, having already lost three finals to the same side.

National Basketball League

Semifinals - Game five result

KIU Titans 81-78 Nam Blazers