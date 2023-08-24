KIU Titans look to bounce back against City Oilers

The basketball fraternity is yet to accept the news of KIU Titans losing to Kampala Rockets last Sunday.

The Rockets, threatened by the relegation monster, used the weekend to register two big wins and fly out of the red zone and into the playoffs' positions.

UCU Canons and KIU were the victims, and that loss left the Titans in third place with a 16-4 record.

With games running out and the fight for places still on, the Titans will now have to go up against a side that demolished them 79-51 in the opening game of the season, and anything short of a result could be enough to lock them out of the top two positions.

With two games left for the Kansanga-based side, defeat against City Oilers tonight would rule out any hopes of finishing top.

They have 36 points and can only get to 40 by winning both remaining games and hope that Oilers lose all the other three left on their schedule.

KIU have been fronted by bookmakers as the front runners to challenge City Oilers to this year's championship but have left more questions than answers in some of their performances this season.

But assistant coach Julius Lutwama remains hopeful the team has what it takes, at least to challenge the defending champions on Friday.

"We are just lost a game and we are facing Oilers, whom we miserably lost to in the first game of the season, so we are trying to package this into positive energy to come out and do what we can do," Lutwama said ahead of the game.

"We will try and throw everything that we have at them," he added.

The Titans' efforts have not been helped by star big man Saidi Amisi's reported struggles for full fitness. The Congolese has limped through some games, and it remains to be seen how fit he will be going into the business end of the season.

Guard Collins Kasujja is also out injured, but the Titans have the personnel to take on anyone.

The threat of Dennis Balungu, Isaiah Ater and Innocent Ochera behind the arc is a weapon the Titans can rely on to hurt opponents.

The inside presence of a fit Amisi, Joseph Chuma and Stanley Mugerwa also means that KIU can vary their approaches to the game.

But against an Oilers team targeting a ninth straight championship, things do not get more complicated.

National Basketball League

Friday fixtures (Lugogo)

W -Magic Stormers vs. KCCA -7pm