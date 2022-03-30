KIU Titans on course

For the second time in a row, Edgar Munaba lifted KIU Titans to victory. The forward registered yet another double-double and was named Tusker Lite Player of the Game as the Titans registered their second win of the season Sunday night at MTN Arena, Lugogo. They beat Our Savior 69-55 to improve their record to 2-2 having entered Friday night’s clash with JKL Dolphins on a 0-2 run.

Julius Lutwama’s charges came out guns blazing with Joseph Chuma and Henry Okoth providing offence early on. KIU took the first quarter 22-14 while Our Savior took the second 17-16. Ten points separated the two sides at halftime as KIU Led 38-28. Elvis Mutebi stepped off the bench and was the spark when Chuma, Okoth and Munaba went cold. He ended the game with 14 points. Munaba got 13 points and 12 rebounds while Chuma had 11 points and six rebounds. Okoth was the other player in green to score in double figures with 12.

Royals win

Joseph Wacha and Moses Mugisha led Our Savior with 18 and 15 points respectively but with their bench contributing a mere seven points, their efforts were in vain.

Tropical Royals had to overcome a 12-point deficit in the last ten minutes to register their first ever win in the top flight. They defeated JKL Dolphins 71-67 to improve their record to 1-3.