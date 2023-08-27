KIU Titans pick positives from loss to City Oilers

KIU Titans’ efforts of defeating City Oilers came down crashing down the stretch in their latest clash at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Whereas the Kansanga-based side challenged the eight-time champions, they lacked the precision and calmness required to get over the line in a tightly contested affair and ended up losing 80-72 in overtime.

But despite the defeat, coach Julius Lutwama saw enough positives to be excited going into the business end of the season.

“I’m excited going into the playoffs; though we lost the game, we put up a good show,” Lutwama said after the game.

Having started well in the first quarter, the Titans failed to get stops, and the champions capitalised to lead 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Even without getting the best out of key players like James Okello, Michael Ngut, and Ruai Luak, City Oilers dominated and led 38-34 at halftime.

“It was a good game, tough fight. We went into extra time and lost it, but we put up a good show,” Lutwama noted.

“They took so many things from us in extra time, and that’s why they won the game, but it’s a lesson for us moving forward.”

Mandy Juruni’s charges held a two-point advantage (55-53) going into the last quarter of the game but were punished by guard Dennis Balungu’s rhythm from downtown as the Titas forced overtime.

But with Saidi Amisi fouling out, KIU’s inside game was greatly affected, and they settled for shots from distance with no success.

Oilers outscored KIU 14-06 in overtime to win the game and maintain their run.

When the stakes were high and the game on the line, City Oilers had the experience and quality to execute, while the Titans let it slip with turnovers and poor shot selection.

Titus Lual led Oilers with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Tonny Drileba and Fayed Baale added 18 and 17 points respectively.