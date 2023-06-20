KIU Titans ready to unleash Balungu against JKL

For KIU Titans, the second round of the National Basketball League starts on Wednesday in a clash with JKL Dolphins at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

And that will give head coach Julius Lutwama the opportunity to unleash one of his additions to the team ahead of the second half of the season.

The tactician confirmed that the Congolese guard would get a runout despite joining the team late and still trying to grasp the concept.

"He will be on the floor for sure though our concept is new to him, but by his Basketball intelligence, he will slide through," Lutwama said ahead of the game.

The Titans finished the first round with a 9-2 record and were second on the log behind City Oilers but have since been displaced by the UCU Canons and pushed into third.

"The team is in good shape as per this game and the entire second round. Every team in the second round wants to win the games they lost, so I know for sure that they (JKL) will come strong, but it's just that we also don't want to lose and want to see our shelves better."

JKL remain in the bottom three on the 12-team log but started the second round with a commanding 70-57 win over UPDF Tomahawks to improve to a 4-8 record.

Austin Oduwour and former Titans guard Ahmed Kassa led the charge for JKL and will be some of the players Lutwama's troops will be wary of.

Nabisunsa Girls' Secondary School will face A1 Challenge in the first game of the day.

The high school side has a 3-9 record and will have eyes on moving up the table to create daylight between themselves and A1, whose 2-10 record has them sitting just one place above the bottom.

National Basketball League

Wednesday fixtures

Women: Nabisunsa vs. A1 Challenge -6.30pm