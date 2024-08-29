KIU Titans want immediate response

For the third time this season, KIU Titans found themselves on the wrong end of a result against City Oilers in the National Basketball League.

Having lost two regular season clashes against the nine-time champions, KIU started the finals series on yet another unfortunate note, falling 70-61 in Game One played Wednesday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Stopping American guard Petty Parish proved impossible for the Titans as he sank in a game-high 22 points to hand the Oilers an early advantage.

And as the two sides meet in Game Two on Friday, the Titans will be looking to level the series and avoid falling in a 2-0 hole.

“It (Game One) was generally a good game for us, but a few mistakes and misses cost us in the end," Titans guard Brian Opio said ahead of Game Two.

"We have taken a couple of lessons home, and surely you will see a different KIU Titans in Game Two," he added.

The Titans went through a grueling five-game series against the Namuwongo Blazers in the semifinals and looked leggy in Game One.

Both Joel Lukoji and Tembo Kasereka required treatment throughout the game and their fitness levels could play a big part in the series.

Tough Oilers

The Oilers might be depleted following mid-season departures of Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba but they remain a tough nut to crack.

Veteran Ben Komakech came up with big shots down the stretch to remind everyone that he is one of the most decorated players in the division.

The addition of Parish created a new problem for the Titans. The 6-feet-2 inch guard can shoot the basketball from a distance and has the ability to beat his marker to the rim all night long.

For the Titans to stand a chance in the series, they must find a way of greatly limiting Parish but that is easier said than done.

National Basketball League Finals

Game Two – Friday, Lugogo

Women

UCU L. Canons vs. JKL L. Dolphins, 7pm

Men