KIU Titans wary of tricky UCU Canons

KIU Titans defeated UCU Canons 55-44 to win their first-ever UCU Invitational Tournament on March 5.

That win was supposed to announce the arrival of the Titans back to the top as the new National Basketball League season approached.

Returning to the finals remains the ultimate goal for the Kansanga side, after which the focus will be on winning the top prize at the expense of City Oilers.

The Oilers made light work of the new-look Titans in the season's opening game, but Julius Lutwama's charges have since gone on to win eight in a row and are only behind the champions on the table.

The Canons started slow but are now 6-3, and this will be a proper test for Lutwama's charges.

"UCU is a very tricky team to play season in and out," Lutwama said ahead of the game.

"It's a group that's well managed, and you have to be on top of yourself to overcome it, so we are working towards this game seriously and carefully.

"Beating them at their home changes nothing about this game, and it can't be any reason for us to be comfortable, so we intend to react to each moment of the game respectfully."

The Titans' mettle will be tested against a UCU side that is dangerous in transition and on the perimeter.

Jerry Kayanga and Kevin Kasobya pose a threat on the outside, while Peter Sifuma is dangerous around the rim.

But the Titans signed well and have the physicality of Saidi Amisi to rely on.



Innocent Ochera, Isaiah Mabeny, Edgar Munaba and Peter Obleng are some of the weapons Lutwama will depend on.

The UCU Lady Canons will entertain Miracle Ravens in the day's first game.

National Basketball League



Playing Friday - YMCA

Women: Miracle vs. UCU Lady Canons, 7pm