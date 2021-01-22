Kizito on equal footing with rest of Silverbacks, says coach Juruni

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

The national basketball team - The Silverbacks - complete their third week of training at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa along Entebbe Road this afternoon.

The team comprises of 12 players from the domestic league all of whom except Caesar Kizito were part of the previous squad summoned before the first qualification window to AfroBasket played in Egypt last November.

Good chance

Coach Mandy Juruni believes the wing player whose addition also came on the back of social media pressure from fans has as good a chance of making the team as any other player.

“He is just like all the other players who are training. So everyone has a chance it is not like it is on particular players,” Juruni explained.

Kizito’s inclusion heightens the competition for a place between him and a regular in Joseph Ikong who travelled but did not play a single minute from the previous qualifier because of injury.

Kizito like Ikong, can guard multiple positions and more importantly scored 391 points, the most in the league for the last regular season played in 2019.

“By him coming here to join the team it means there are so many good things that he does.

He is competing well with the rest of the guys trying to make the final roster.

So we will wait and see how that goes. So it is not just him it is all the 12 players.,” insisted Juruni.

State their claim

Fayed Baale, Ivan Muhwezi and Innocent Ocera are also trying to state their claim having been dropped in the lead up to the previous qualifier.

Juruni has also previously hinted at another training camp with foreign based similar to the one played before the first qualifier. The second window of the Group E qualifiers will be played in Monastir, Tunisia from February 17-21.

Uganda sit second in the group that includes Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde and have to finish within the top three to qualify for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket that will be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda in August.



SILVERBACKS LOCAL SQUAD

Jimmy Abraham Enabu (City Oilers), Tonny Drileba (City Oilers), Joseph Ikong (City Oilers), Benjamin Komakech (City Oilers), James Okello (City Oilers), Titus Odeke Lual (UCU Canons), Stanley Mugerwa (Warriors), Innocent Ochera (JKL Dolphins), Fayed Baale (UCU Canons), Ceaser Kizito (Sharing Youth), Ivan Muwhezi (City Oilers), Peter Obleng (KIU Titans)



FIBA AFROBASKET

SECOND ROUND - AFRICA QUALIFIER:

Dates: February 17-21, 2021

Venue: Monastir, Tunisia

