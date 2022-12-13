Lady Jaguars complete dream season unbeaten

JT Lady Jaguars announced their arrival at the big stage by winning the 2022 Women’s Division One Championship unbeaten.

With a 76-31 victory in Game Three of the finals played on Saturday, Sudi Ulanga’s charges completed a clean sweep of Kampala University to take the championship.

Eventual MVP Zainah Lokwameri registered a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to go with nine assists in a one-sided affair that concluded a 3-0 series win.

The star-studded Jaguars had already achieved their target of promotion to the National Basketball League after easing through the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record.

They went on to sweep Watoto 2-0 in the semi-final series before the 3-0 triumph in the finals.

Players like Maureen Amoding, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Sarah Ageno, Annet Among, Rhoda Naggita and Sarafina Drichuru helped the Lady Jaguars make light work of all their opponents enroute to the championship.

In the men’s Division One finals, Kampala Rockets defeated Rez Life 68-61 in the decisive game on Sunday to lift the title.

The series between the two sides kept swinging with the Rockets taking Game One and Rez Life responding to level matters. The Rockets took Game Three and were a win away from the championship before Saturday’s Game Four.

Daniel Juuko’s side, however, forced a Game Five with Saturday’s 68-55 win but fell in the decider.



The Rockets defeated Nkumba Marines in the semis to gain promotion to the top flight while Rezlife Saints, who lost out to Our Savior last season, completed a return to the NBL by beating regular season table leaders Livingstone.



Fuba Division One and Two Finals

Division One - Men

Game Five

Kampala Rockets 68-61 Rez Life (Rockets win series 3-2)

Game Three (Women)