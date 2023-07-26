Lamunu feels ready despite long lay-off

After taking part in the Uganda Gazelles’ scrimmage against a Select Team on Monday, Claire Lamunu revealed that her only challenge was the sleep debt after hours on the plane from the US to Kampala.

The forward arrived on Saturday, trained on Monday morning and was involved in the scrimmage later in the evening.

“I need some sleep otherwise, I feel great,” Lamunu told Daily Monitor before the team flew out to Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday.

“I have done whatever it takes to be ready, and I believe I am good to go,” the 2014 National Basketball League MVP added.

Lamunu last played actively in 2021, when she returned home to feature for KCCA Leopards in the season that was eventually cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has since focused on her private life as a wife and Laboratory technician in California but has been working out in preparation for the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket.

And head coach Alberto Antuna has seen enough to trust that Lamunu will be a big piece to a predominantly young team in Kigali.

“Claire is exactly how we expected her to be. We don’t need her to come here and be like the star, starting player for 30 minutes,” Antuna told this paper.

“She is going to be a good rotation player, give us the much-needed experience and in some special moments during the game, I am sure she is going to give us that patience, mobility and that extra experience.”

Lamunu joined a frontcourt that has the services of Hope Akello, Maria Najjuma, Jane Asinde and Melissa Akullu.

Uganda will tip off their Afrobasket campaign against Mali on Friday before facing record champions Senegal the following day.

The teams that top the four groups will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals, while the last two tussle it out in a pre-quarterfinal playoff.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Host: Rwanda

Venue: BK Arena

Uganda’s fixtures

Friday: Mali vs. Uganda -2.30pm