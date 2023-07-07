Lutwama: We are underdogs against Nam Blazers

KIU Titans are on a 13-2 run in the National Basketball League regular season and second on the log behind champions City Oilers.

Their two losses came in the first half of the season against the unbeaten Oilers and UCU Canons.

But since the start of the second round, the Kansanga-based outfit has been in cruising mode and demolished Rezlife 84-65 to warm up for Friday’s clash with Namuwongo Blazers.

But if that good run was supposed to suggest anything to head coach Julius Lutwama, it only brought back memories of last year’s playoffs, where KIU fell to the Blazers in the semifinals.

“Playing Namuwongo, a side that is unpredictable, last year played in the finals, seven games in the finals, we are coming out as underdogs,” Lutwama told Daily Monitor after Wednesday night’s win.

“They pulled us out in the semifinals, we scooped a win in the first round, and all that is a lot to think about and appreciate,” he added.

The Blazers are right behind KIU in the table standings, their 12-4 record good enough for third place.

The Titans were in demolition mode in the last three quarters of the game against Rezlife and overcame a slow start to win by 19 points.

Guard Denis Balungu scored a game-high 30 points off an eight-for-11 rhythm from downtown.

But against Namuwongo, Lutwama knows that offence alone will not be enough. Stops will be as important to leave YMCA with a result.

“We are coming to believe in a stop at a time. We are coming to defend more than we can score because we know at least for sure we can score.”

In Saidi Amisi, Isaiah Ater, Innocent Ochera and Balungu, the Titans have the tools to cause damage on offence, but questions will be asked on the other end of the ball.

Geoffrey Soro, Michael Makiadi and Paul Odongo have been the leaders for the Blazers and will ask questions of the Titans.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (YMCA)

JT Lady Jaguars vs. Magic Stormers -7pm