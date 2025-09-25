Make or break for City Oilers, Sommet

It all comes to this. City Oilers and Sommet will be separated by a decisive Game Five in the National Basketball League Playoffs semifinals.

This is after Sommet won Game Four 86-83 Wednesday night at YMCA to avoid elimination and set the stage for a mouthwatering Game Five.

Having won Game One and the lost two on a bounce, Sommet went into Wednesday’s game facing elimination.

The defending champions have not hit the standards expected of them all season and choked in Game Four, when the opportunity to close the series presented itself.

With their backs against the wall, Sommet came out guns blazing and went pound for pound with the Oilers.

Rogers Dauna’s free throw closed the first period, tying the game at 20-20 as the two sides stayed close to each other in the contest.

Ben Komakech knocked down a three-point jump shot to end the second quarter and level matters at 44-44 and it was back to square one as the two sides went into the halftime break.

Sommet started breaking away in the third frame, which they won 17-15 to carry a two-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Fataki Nyembo and Peter Cheng had answers every time Oilers tried to get back into the game, ensuring Sommet continued to set the tone in the fourth quarter.

Mark Ngobi sank two free throws to give the newcomers a five-point lead (85-80) with 14 seconds left on the clock but Titus Lual connected from distance to slice the lead to just two points.

The Oilers bench was charged with a technical foul for contesting a call but Cheng missed the free throw before Andrew Ssendawula, who had been fouled by Komakech, scored one of two free throws to give Sommet a three-point lead with four seconds left.

There was no time left for the 10-time champions to fight back and the series will now be decided by tonight’s game at YMCA.

“Going into Game Five, we are coming with more energy, more effort and I believe we shall win,” Sommet captain Mark Ngobi, who scored 20 points on the night, said.

Nyembo continued to dominate, scoring a game-high 23 points and collecting 17 rebounds to set the pace for Sommet.

Cheng, who was replaced by Ngobi in the starting line-up, came off the bench to record a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kasereka Tembo registered 16 points, six rebounds and five assists on the night.

Lual and Kurt Wegscheider led Oilers with 15 points each but that was not enough to help the team close the series.

With Lugogo Indoor Stadium still unavailable, Game Five will also be played at YMCA on Friday.

The winner of the series will face Namuwongo Blazers in the finals.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinal series

Game Four result

City Oilers 83-86 Sommet

Series tied 2-2

Game Five - Friday, YMCA