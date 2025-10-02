Malinga happy to compete against daughter in NBL semis

The contest between JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Lady Canons in the National Basketball League semifinals has several subplots.UCU is the most decorated women’s team with eight titles while JKL are the form team having won four of the last five championships on offer.The Lady Dolphins side also features several players who were part of the success at UCU, including Ritah Imanishimwe, Zainah Lokwameri and Agatha Kamwada.But none of those sub plots comes close to that of JKL head coach Henry Malinga going up against his daughter Zoe Atek.The Ugandan legend lost the first battle Wednesday night when the Lady Canons defeated JKL 57-46 at YMCA to take an early lead in the five-game series.His daughter played 27 minutes for a predominantly young UCU side and recorded eight points and three rebounds on the night.Atek and the Lady Canons were led by Shillah Lamunu, who recorded a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.Team captain Hajara Najjuko scored 10 points and was the only other Lady Canon to reach double figures in the low-scoring encounter.Like father like daughterMalinga is not sure whether he inspired his daughter into the game but now finds himself in a situation where he wants her to excel for her team without necessarily eliminating his own.“I am glad she plays the game I love and always look forward to games like these,” Malinga, the former Falcons and Warriors center, told Daily Monitor.Atek was part of the Junior Gazelles side that scaled heights in 2024 and has since moved from St. Noah Girls to UCU, where she is now of a new-look side that lost up to three starters from last season.Shakirah Nanvubya, Tracy Namugosa and Aziidah Nabayunga are some of the big names that left Mukono at the end of last season.“Her game has kept getting better, from high school to university,” Malinga highlighted.“I believe she is still going through the process and only time will tell.”

UCU Lady Canons' Zoe Atek. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

Wednesday’s game was the third time Atek went up against JKL with UCU, she scored six points and picked seven rebounds in the 82-64 first round loss before contributing six points and five rebounds as the Lady Canons won 71-67 in the second round.Business timeThere is hardly any family time when the action tips off, with the 20-year old taking instructions from Nicholas Natuhereza and Malinga also focused on getting the best out of his side.The Lady Dolphins have all the talent required to win but must find a way of stopping the Lady Canons’ transition offense to level the series let alone progress to the finals.“It was a tough loss but we have to regroup and play better,” Malinga noted.JKL struggled to get going on offence and only had Hope Akello, with 11 points and nine rebounds, scoring in double figures.Going 2-0 down in a best-of-five series would not be an ideal situation for the defending champions and that will set the tone for tonight’s Game Two.JT Lady Jaguars defeated Magic Stormers 63-37 in the first game and will be looking to stretch the series on Friday.National Basketball League PlayoffsSemifinalsGame One ResultsStormers 37-63 JT JKL 46-57 UCUPlaying Friday, YMCAJT vs. Stormers, 7pmUCU vs. JKL, 9pm