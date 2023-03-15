Miracle Eaglets talk big ahead of new basketball season

The UCU Lady Canons have been the most consistent women's team in the National Basketball League for the last decade.

The university side has won six championships in the last 10 seasons and is always expected to compete every season.

And having beaten JKL Lady Dolphins to last year's championship, the Lady Canons will be hoping to defend their title when the season tips off on Friday.

But there are more challengers this time round, not just the Lady Dolphins. JT Lady Jaguars have experience in their squad and will be looking to destabilise the status quo.

KIU Titans have also recruited well and will fancy their chances.

One side that might be considered an outsider in the title race is Miracle Eaglets. But count them out at your peril.

Head coach Arnold Katabi is confident his side has the players required to challenge the top teams for the big honours.

"We have serious ambitions this season. We want to compete," Katabi told Daily Monitor.

On Tuesday, the Eaglets unveiled seven new players in an event held at Verses Hotel in Rubaga.

Former KIU Rangers forwards Maureen Atulinda and Susan Amito headlined the new acquisitions.

The others are Denise Tekitendwa, Pauline Nabatanzi, Lilian Mbabazi, Aisha Lunkuse and Margaret Nassali.

"We have sourced our players very carefully to be able to add character and mentoring to the younger players," Katabi revealed.

The Eaglets ended the regular season as number six last season with eight wins and ten losses.

Their journey in the playoffs ended after losing two straight games to KIU Rangers in the first round.

The least Katabi will expect in the new season is progressing to the second round of the postseason.

"We are not just competing; we are looking at winning as well," forward Denise Tekitendwa said.

The Eaglets will open the new season against the Angels on Saturday.

With players like Lillian Cherotich, Brenda Alyano, Winifred Akello, Specious Namukose and Shifah Nalukenge still part of the team, great things could be coming to Miracle Center.

MIRACLE EAGLETS