Multi-faceted Oyella ready for first dance with Gazelles

Stella Oyella needs no introduction in Ugandan sport but will only be making her debut with the national women’s basketball team, the Gazelles, at the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers next month.

Having made a name for herself by representing Uganda at two world cups and winning two Africa Cups with the national netball team, She Cranes, Oyella will now be looking to inspire the Gazelles to a continental showpiece.

“Being my first time, I feel honoured and I will work with my teammates to make Uganda proud,” Oyella said on Thursday as the Gazelles took their Covid-19 tests at Kampala Hospital.

Oyella has missed out on call ups partly because of engagements with the She Cranes and now wants to make it count on her first involvement.

Born champion

She has played and won two league titles with JKL Lady Dolphins and now brings her rebounding and scoring prowess to a team that is without Martha Soigi and Muhaimina Namuwaya.

Playing alongside five of her JKL teammates is something she believes will make it quite easy for her to fit it.

“I don’t have any pressure because all the players are known to me. I’m just happy to have made the team,” she said.

Oyella is one of five first timers as Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges start training to fight for the one Zone Five slot available to the finals.

Leticia Awor, Evelyn Nakiyingi, Sharon Kirabo and Shakira Nanvubya are the others.

Money for residential training

Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi understands the Covid-19 situation in the country but says the team can’t afford a residential training camp.

“There is no money for residential training. It is what it is,” Sserunjogi told this paper when asked about the dangers of players commuting. The team started training on Friday at City High School in Kololo.

Gazzelles squad

Flavia Oketcho (JKL), Brenda Ekone

(JKL), Zainah Lokwameri (JKL), Hope

Akello (JKL), Evelyn Nakiyingi (JKL), Stella

Oyella (JKL), Claire Lamunu (KCCA),

Sylvia Nakazibwe (KCCA), Leticia Awor

(KCCA), Abigail Priscilla (UCU), Rose

Akon (UCU), Sharon Kirabo (KIU),

Shakira Nanvubya (UCU).

