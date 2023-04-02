Nam Blazers back to winning ways

Namuwongo Blazers needed a reaction after Friday night’s 87-77 overtime loss to UCU Canons.

Last year’s losing finalists got exactly that on Sunday, defeating KCCA Panthers 89-69 to improve to a 2-1 record early in the regular season.

New signing Peter Cheng led the way for Stephen Nyeko’s charges, registering a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The start was far from straightforward for the Blazers, they led by two points (22-20) at the end of the first quarter.

Martin Buluma led the charge for the Kasasiro Boys to stay in the game but in the end, the Blazers had too much to run away with victory.

Blazers took a three-point advantage (45-42) into the halftime break before dominating the second half to win by 20 points.

Geoffrey Soro registered 19 points and eight rebounds while Michael Makiadi added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nasser Guddi came off the bench to post 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Brian Wathum’s KCCA failed to give Buluma enough help on offense and paid the price.

The Kenyan point guard got a game-high 28 points and, alongside Daniel Gaaki (11), were the only KCCA players to score in double figures.

Meanwhile JKL Lady Dolphins demolished Nkumba Lady Marines 130-49 in Sunday’s first game.

KCCA Leopards defeated Miracle Eaglets 55-44 in the other women’s division game.

