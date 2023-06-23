Nam Blazers go for double over Power

Namuwongo Blazers and Dmark Power have a lot in common. Or, simply put, the Blazers have several players who switched from Power and will be coming up against their former paymasters on Friday.

Geoffrey Soro, Nasser Guddi and Dickson Asiku all joined the Blazers from the five-time champions, and there, they teamed up with more Power Old Boys, Syrus Kiviiri and Paul Odongo.

The two sides face off at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium with eyes on improving their records to eventually land playoff spots at the end of the regular season.

Blazers lost to City Oilers in their opening game of the second round but have since defeated Ndejje Angels to get back to winning ways.

The clash with Power will present Stephen Nyeko and his charges with the opportunity to seal a double over the 2011 champions, having won when the two met in April.

With their 9-4 record, the Blazers are in a good place but must keep winning to close the gap between themselves and defending champions City Oilers.

Where they finish at the end of the regular season will determine whether they face the Oilers before the finals or in a repeat of last year’s seven-game series.

Peter Cheng, who is with the South Sudan team playing in the Fiba Afro-CAN Qualifiers, continues to be a big miss for last year’s losing finalists.

Meanwhile, Power’s 5-6 record has them occupying eighth place on the log, and it will be important if they maintain a good run in the second round to stay in the playoff spot.

Timothy Odeke’s charges, led by veteran Isaac Afidra, are a team in transition after losing most of the players from last season and will be massive underdogs.

In the ladies’ category, KIU Rangers and KCCA Leopards will face off in what has now become a big game in local hoops.

The two sides have significantly improved and look set to challenge the top order this season in what looks like a five-horse race.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

Women: KIU Rangers vs. KCCA, 7pm