Nam Blazers, Jaguars put unbeaten runs on line

Namuwongo Blazers and JT Jaguars are two of the three teams yet to lose a game in the National Basketball League.

The two have won two in as many games but one will leave Lugogo Friday with their record dented.

Blazers continued with their dominant start to the season on Wednesday, defeating JKL Dolphins 91-79 at Abuja Park, Naalya.

Peter Obleng (16 points), Innocent Ochera (15 points), and Tonny Drileba (13 points) led the Blazers’ offensive charge on the night as the team scored over 90 points for a second straight game.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges started the season with a narrow 81-80 win over defending champions City Oilers to send a message of their intention to dethrone the 10-time champions.

Wins over Victoria Crocs and JKL have since followed and the Blazers will be looking to make it four in a row.

The Jaguars made a statement of their own when they also defeated Oilers, registering their first ever win over the champions.

Led by Ian Lubwama, who scored 15 points and gathered seven rebounds against Oilers, the Jaguars mean business and cannot be taken lightly by anyone.

Elijah Adakun, Fadhili Chuma, Peter Sifuma and Mark Were are all decent pieces the Blazers must look to stop tonight.

In the women’s category, KCCA Leopards will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on KIU Rangers to start the evening.

The Kasasiro Girls defeated Nkumba Lady Marines to open their season but fell to Miracle Ravens in their second encounter.

Rangers, meanwhile, lost to UCU Lady Canons in their first game of the season before getting back to winning ways against UPDF Lady Tomahawks Wednesday night.

National Basketball League

Wednesday results

Women

KIU 66-51 UPDF

Angels 44-54 Stormers

Men

Victoria 57-63 Rezlife

JKL 79-91 Nam Blazers

Playing Friday -Lugogo

Women

KCCA vs. KIU, 7pm

Men