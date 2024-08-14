Nam Blazers, KIU start fight for finals slot

Two of the teams expected to challenge City Oilers for the National Basketball League title this year must decide who is better prepared to face off with the nine-time champions.

The two, Namuwongo Blazers and KIUT Titans, are pitted together in the semifinals, with their series tipping off on Thursday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having finished behind the champions at the end of the regular season, the Blazers and Titans can only face Oilers in the finals series, and that will have to be after what is expected to be a grueling series in the best-of-five semis.

There wasn't much to separate the two sides in the regular season but the Titans ended that second on the log, with a 19-5 record while the Blazers’ 18-6 record had them third in the table.

The two would then go on to sweep through their quarterfinal series to make the semis. The Titans defeated JT Jaguars while the Blazers made light work of Our Savior.

Evenly matched

The two sides are evenly matched in talent and it is expected to be a thrilling series that could go all the way to five games. The Titans possess a big threat from the perimeter, with Kasereka Tembo and Edgar Munaba featuring in the top ten in the division.

Juf Mpiya, Stanley Mugerwa and Ivan Lumanyika give the Kansanga based outfit the required size in the paint to compete with Michael Makiadi, Joseph Chuma and Chol Nyuot.

Joel Lukoji continues to be one of the best playmakers in the league and the Titans will be hoping that he carries that form into the business end of the season. The Congolese guard played 20 games and averaged six assists to lead the division.

The Blazers, meanwhile, have Peter Cheng and Jimmy Williams to count on for points when the stakes are high.

Rangers face Lady Canons

In the women’s category, KIU Rangers will be looking to return to the finals when they start their best-of-three series with the UCU Lady Canons.

Having played their first ever finals last season, the Rangers lost Perus Nyamwenge, their best player to KCCA Leopards but were still good enough for a 20-4 record and third place on the regular season table.

Julius Lutwama’s charges then swept the Miracle Ravens to set up a clash with the Lady Canons, who got past Magic Stormers in a competitive sweep.

National Basketball League

Semifinals -Game One

Thursday at Lugogo

Women

UCU Lady Canons vs. KIU Rangers, 7pm

Men