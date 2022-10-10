Nam Blazers, Lady Canons force Game Seven

The two finals of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League will require Game Sevens to decide the winner.

The two sides with their backs on the wall, Namuwongo Blazers and UCU Lady Canons, have won two elimination games in a row to force Game Seven.

Stephen Nyeko’s Blazers relied on Saidi Amisi’s 27 points to defeat Oilers 76-71 and ensure trophy presentation is pushed to Friday night.

The Lady Canons had already take care of their business against JKL Lady Dolphins with a 69-57 victory to tie their series at 3-all.

The university side had to overcome a 13-point deficit at the half to win by 12 and force a decider.

Namuwongo still here

The Blazers were down and almost out before Friday’s Game Five, trailing 3-1 in the series.

They won Game Five and carried that momentum into Game Six.

It was, however, the defending champions that started on the front foot with Ben Komakech’s three pointer midway through the first frame giving them an early 9-2 lead.

The Blazers responded by going to the post where Said Amisi caused havoc.

By the end of the first half, Oilers’ 'bigs' were all in foul trouble.

Francis Azolibe picked up his fourth with four minutes left on the clock in the second quarter. Okello was also on three as Amisi pummeled the defending champions on the inside.

The two sides were tied 41-41 at the half but it was the Blazers that started pulling away at the start of the third quarter.

Paul Odongo and Chris Omanye found range down the stretch while Oilers continued to struggle for offense.

With 5.44 left on the clock in the final quarter, Blazers led 64-58 and were in full control, driving to the bucket against an Oilers side with bigs in foul trouble.

Not even the double ejection of Amisi and Azolibe for an altercation could change the face of the game.

Omanye pulled up from three-point range to give the newcomers a seven-point lead with 56 seconds left on the clock.

Omanye ended the game with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Odongo added 14 points.

James Okello and Ivan Muhwezi scored 17 and 13 respectively but those were not enough for Oilers to clinch their eighth championship in Game Six.

The Blazers and Lady Canons will now be hoping to carry the momentum into Game Seven.





National Basketball League Playoffs

Game Six results

Men: City Oilers 71-76 Nam Blazers (series tied 3-3)