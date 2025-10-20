Nam Blazers off to Elite 16

The moment it was confirmed that only three teams would be part of the Road To BAL Division East Group Phase, Namuwongo Blazers work load became somewhat lighter.

Hosts Dar City Basketball were the favourites while Comoros’ Djabal were never expected to cause any problems.

And despite starting the qualifying tournament with a disappointing 83-70 loss to the home team on Saturday, the Blazers bounced back with a statement 132-58 win over Djabal on Sunday to finish second.

With the 1-1 record, the Ugandan outfit had done enough to qualify for the Elite 16, which is the last hurdle on the way to the prestigious Basketball Africa League.

Peter Obleng had a field day on Sunday, scoring a game-high 39 points on the back of a seven-for-eight three-point shooting rhythm.

The forward shot 14 of 23 from the field and made all of his four free throws on the night. He had three rebounds and four assists to complete his best game in Blazers’ colours.

Jimmy Enabu and Innocent Ochera contributed 13 points each while Arthur Wanyoto and Moses Mugisha had 11 points apiece.

Jaycson Ray Bereal Jr. and Toluwalope Obasa registered 10 points each as the Blazers wiped the floor with Djabal.

Dar City pummelled Djabal 102-50 in the first game of the tournament played on Friday.

The Blazers will now have their eyes on November’s Elite 16, which will provide an opportunity for yet another Ugandan side to feature at the BAL.

City Oilers have appeared in two editions of the BAL but failed to make it for the previous edition.

Whether the Blazers will do enough to get through the more competitive Elite 16, it remains to be seen.

The addition of John Murray, Toluwalope Obasa and Jaycson Ray Bereal Jr. greatly improved the Blazers.

For now, the team’s immediate focus will be on the National Basketball League finals that tip off this Friday.

The Blazers, who finished top of the regular season log with a 19-3 record, swept Rezlife and UCU Canons in the quarters and semis respectively.

And having beaten Oilers twice in the regular season, they go into the finals with a slight edge over the ten-time champions.

Road To BAL

Division East

Namuwongo Blazers results

Dar City 83-70 Nam Blazers