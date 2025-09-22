Nam Blazers on course

Namuwongo Blazers became the first team to reach the National Basketball League finals this year following Sunday’s 85-76 win over UCU Canons at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The victory completed a 3-0 sweep in the best-of-five series, sending the Blazers to the finals for the second time since joining the top flight.

UCU started Game Three on the front foot, well aware that defeat would mean the end of the road for them.

Floire Dushime hit a three to close the first quarter and give the Canons a slim 22-21 lead. The lead would stretch to three points (40-37) going into the halftime break.

Big performance from the Blazers’ bench, however, ensured the series would end right there and get Stephen Nyeko’s troops to start early preparations for the finals.

Michael Makiadi and Peter Obleng came off the bench to score 13 points apiece. Tonny Drileba, who also started on the bench, registered 11 points.

The Blazers forced overtime and limited UCU to just three points, going on to win by nine and complete the job.

Arthur Wanyoto recorded yet another double-double, with 11 points and 14 rebounds while Jimmy Enabu got 12 points on the night.

Oilers lead

In Sunday’s first game, City Oilers needed a big fourth quarter to defeat Sommet 79-63 and lead the series 2-1.

Veteran Ben Komakech made some big plays midway through the fourth frame, hitting two threes and getting stops to help Oilers close the contest.

Sommet were limited to four points in the last quarter as Oilers poured in 25 to win by 16.

Having lost Game One of the series, the 10-time champions have now won two in a row and could close the series in Tuesday night’s Game Four.

Kurt Wegscheider and Chad Bowie continued to the main contributors on offense for Oilers, scoring 19 points apiece.

Bowie added 10 rebounds and was one assists short of recording an impressive triple double.

Moses Maker registered a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds while Komakech also hit double figures with 10 points.

Sommet had Fataki Nyembo scoring 19 points and getting eight rebounds while Kasereka Tembo and Peter Cheng added 16 and 11 respectively.

The series will head to Game Four tonight, with Sommet looking to force a decider and Oiler, on the other hand, fighting to close the contest.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinals

Game Three Results

Nam Blazers 85-76 UCU Canons (3-0)