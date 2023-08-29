Nam Blazers pull out of National Basketball League

National Basketball League giants Nam Blazers have pulled out of the ongoing season!

Namuwongo Blazers will play no further part in the ongoing National Basketball League following a communication from Fuba confirming that the winner of this season’s title would not get a ticket to the Basketball Africa League.

In an August 24, 2023 letter, Fuba broke the news to the clubs, and Blazers is the first team to come out and show discontent with the decision made.

The club waited to complete their regular season business before downing their tools ahead of the highly-anticipated playoffs.

“As a Basketball Club, we have invested a lot of time and financial resources, with our key selling point to our Sponsors in the year 2023 being the opportunity to be considered to represent the country at next year’s Basketball African League in the event that we are crowned champions of the 2023 season,” part of the statement from Blazers CEO Daniel Obol Muttu, read.

“However, such an abrupt decision sends a wrong signal to not only our current sponsors but also to any other corporate companies that may be considering sponsoring clubs in the NBL with the similar intent to have their brands visible at BAL tournaments across the continent.

“Therefore, the Federation’s decision sends a wrong signal to corporate sponsors as it demonstrates that the operations of the Federation are not transparent, inconsistent, unpredictable and insensitive to its key stakeholders.”

Eight-time champions City Oilers will represent Uganda in Season Four of the BAL after Fuba handed them the ticket.

Just rumours

If the Blazers are serious about their actions, they must have forgotten to direct their complaint to Fuba.

Fuba General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge told Daily Monitor they had yet to receive any communication from the Blazers camp.

“They haven’t written to us we are just seeing things on social media like the rest. We have not received any complaint from any team,” Ssegamwenge told this paper.

The Blazers lost 88-62 on Sunday to complete the regular season with a 17-5 record and top of the log.

Their decision, however, could see them relegated to the Regional League that will be launched next year.

“Any team that opts out of the league has to go back to the last division,” Ssegamwenge said.