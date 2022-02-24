Nam Blazers ready to take it slow in National League

Building For The Future. With players like Ikong, Syrus Kiviiri, Amisi and Paul Odong, the Blazers have a core to ride on and challenge the other top sides but the goal is to have a competitive team for now while building for the future. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • A 77-66 win over City Oilers, which would later be overturned due to registration irregularities, and one over UCU Canons left the Blazers beaming with confidence before a morale-sapping 78-68 loss to KIU Titans.

Namuwongo Blazers played seven games in what was supposed to be their first full season in the topflight. 

