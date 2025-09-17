Nam Blazers, Sommet draw first blood in NBL semis

The National Basketball League semifinals tipped off Tuesday night with two thrilling encounters and fans who thronged the Lugogo Indoor Stadium got their money’s worth.

First on the floor was the clash between favourites Namuwongo Blazers and UCU Canons, with the former using a strong finish to the fourth frame to win 68-60 and take Game One.

The Blazers got out of the blocks early and led by 11 points (27-16) at the end of the first quarter. Joel Lukoji led the charge at the start for the Blazers and ended the game with 12 points and eight rebounds.

UCU struggled to find their scoring rhythm late in the game and empty possessions allowed the Blazers to maintain their advantage and eventually win by eight points.

Ivan Muhwezi came off the bench to score 14 points and gather eight rebounds while Anthony Chukwubuka Chukwurah scored 10 points.

Only two UCU players managed to score in double figures on the night. Joel Kayiira recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Otim scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Oilers in trouble

In the second game of the night, City Oilers went down 86-74 to Sommet, who now take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The record champions were in sixes and sevens for large parts of the game and only sank six threes from 33 attempts.

The start was a see-saw affair as the two sides failed to get stops. The first quarter ended with Sommet leading 25-22.

Joseph Chuma’s layup tied the game at 44-44 as the two sides headed into the halftime break.

Sommet took the third and fourth frames 22-13 and 20-17 respectively to close the contest and leave Oilers in a spot of bother.

Peter Cheng led Sommet by scoring 18 points and picking 15 rebounds while Fataki Nyembo got 18 points and five rebounds.

Mark Ngobi was Sommet’s go-to man down the stretch in the fourth quarter, with his transition stretching the defending champions. He ended the game with 17 points.

For Oilers, Kurt Wegscheider scored 19 points and picked 10 rebounds while Chad Bowie registered 13 points.

Fayed Baale, with 11 points, was the other Oilers player to score in double figures. Both series will return on Friday, with UCU and Oilers looking to level matters.

NATIONAL Basketball League Playoffs

Game One Results

Nam Blazers 68-60 UCU Canons